Louisa County Airport getting funding for infrastructure project

A local public-use airport is getting some money from the Virginia Aviation Board.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday nearly $22 million in funding is going to support 66 public-use airports across the Commonwealth.

The Federal Aviation Administration defines a public-use airport is one that is available for use by the general public without a requirement for prior approval of the owner or operator of the airport.

"Aviation contributes $23 billion to the Virginia economy annually, and transports more than 8.3 million tourists to our Commonwealth each year," said Northam. "This funding will support critical infrastructure upgrades and enhance the operations of our airports, which will in turn improve travel for all Virginians and bring even more visitors on board to visit Virginia."

Locally, the Louisa County Airport, which is listed as a general aviation airport, is getting a total of $19,000 for stormwater pollution prevention, spill prevention control and updating a countermeasures plan.

Of that money, the Virginia Aviation Board fully funded the request of $15,200, while $3,800 is coming from local funds.

A general aviation airport is one that is a public-use airport that does not have scheduled service or gets less than 2,500 annual passenger boardings. Such airports across Virginia received $4.1 million in funding.

Another type of airport that received funding is the commercial services airport, which is a public-use airport that is publicly owned, accommodating at least 2,500 passenger boardings in each calendar year, and gets scheduled passenger service. These airports are getting $13.95 million.

The third type of public-use airport that is getting some funding is the carrier-reliever airport, which is an airport designated by the FAA to relieve congestion at commercial services airports and provide improved general aviation access to the overall community. This kind of airport is getting $3.23 million.

According to a release, supporting the public-use airports, which Virginia does not own or operate, will support business creation, jobs, income and tax revenues, and the delivery of goods and service to consumers who have access to the global marketplace through the airports.

The release also says the aviation industry pays more than $7.7 billion in wages across the public-use airports in Virginia.