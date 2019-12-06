Louisa County High School collects thousands of Christmas toys.

Two-thousand Christmas toys have been gathered by a marketing class at Louisa High School this holiday season.

A sports marketing class put together a campaign to solicit donations from the students for new and gently-used toys for families in need.

Everything from stuffed animals for nursing homes and Hot Wheels has been collected.

Teacher Jimmy Stickler has been doing this for years teaching young people the value of charity and marketing skills.

"It shows students how to think outside the box, we try to make it fun, and we talk about target marketing and so the target market was the students here at the high school," Logan Yancey, one of the students, said.

Yancey says he had fun and learned at the same time.

"It definitely helps you be a better person, opens up your eyes and shows you can help others less fortunate than you especially in a community so small, it's very tightknit in Louisa," he said.

The Louisa High School toy drive started the week of Thanksgiving.

The school works with a variety of local charities to distribute the toys.