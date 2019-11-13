Louisa County High School offerfing E-Sports classes

When most people went to high school, the top sports were football and basketball.

But that's all changing with the Internet now an essential part of daily life. One local high school is developing online champions.

When you think of Louisa County High School, the Louisa Lions championship football team comes to mind.

Now another high school sport is coming into its own the Louisa Lions E-Sports team.

The E-Sports program began this semester. There are 37 members playing three different games with seven teams.

Nick Baker, an LCHS senior, is a captain of one of the teams.

"As far as our rankings, a lot of us are coming from nothing," he said. "We've won one of the three games we've played so far, but it's too early to say, but I am pretty satisfied with how we are doing. But we can step it up into the future. Hopefully, if we step it up, we can be state champs like any other sport."

And parents don't have to worry about these games, as they are designed to be fun and do not promote violent activities.

There are no first-person shooter games and there are several coaches overseeing the competitions.

There is also a future in the gaming classes. According to Wired magazine, there are about a total of $15 million in college scholarships available from about 200 universities.