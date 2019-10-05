Louisa County issues burn ban due to drought conditions

A burn ban has been enacted in Louisa County.

The county on its website on Friday that due to worsening drought conditions in the region, open-air burning will be prohibited until further notice.

This applies to the burning of brush, leaves, grass, trash, debris or any other flammable materials.

The lighting and maintenance of any open fire in the county are also prohibited, though this does not apply to charcoal, gas or liquid-fired grills.

“We take citizen safety and the protection of property very seriously,” said Keith Greene, Chief of Fire and Emergency Services. “Responsible practices are critical to ensuring both.”

County officials are in regular contact with the Office of the State Fire Marshall in order to evaluate the situation.