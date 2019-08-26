Louisa County man convicted in botched robbery tied to gang activity

A Louisa County man has been convicted on charges connected with a botched burglary that occurred earlier this year.

According to a release from the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, 18-year-old Keith Saunders-Mallory was convicted of burglary with intent to commit robbery and street gang participation.

The release says Saunders-Mallory kicked in the door of a man's home in a remote part of the county on May 9.

The victim quickly grabbed a shotgun and began to defend his home.

Saunders-Mallory ran away, but not before being hit in the rear with birdshot fired by the victim.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office was able to arrest him within hours of the incident, and he admitted to being in a criminal street gang.

Saunders-Mallory told detectives the gang required him to be involved in a home invasion in order to leave the gang.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and then sent to the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

"The defendant is lucky the victim only had birdshot in his shotgun," said Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire. "There are a lot of hunters in Louisa County and when you break into a home, you don't know if the homeowner is going to be armed. Our community takes gang activity extremely seriously and those involved must know that the Louisa County Sheriff's Office will make every effort to ensure gang activity does not pay."

Sauders-Mallory is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31. He faces up to 30 years in prison.