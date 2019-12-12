Louisa County murder charge upgraded

A man accused of killing someone in Louisa County during the summer is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Anthony Davenport was originally charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was upgraded on Thursday.

Davenport is accused of killing Terell Bailey, his former roommate, in June.

Bailey's body was found alongside East Green Springs Road in Louisa County, two days after he had been reported missing by his father.

Davenport was then arrested in New York City and extradited back to Virginia to face the Louisa County charge and unrelated charges in Powhatan County.

So far, no trial date has been set in this case.