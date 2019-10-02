Louisa County murder suspect extradited from New York

A man facing charges for a murder in Louisa County has been extradited from New York.

Anthony Davenport was arrested in June in New York City.

He's accused of killing his former roommate, Terell Bailey.

Davenport originally was transported to Powhatan County to face charges in an unrelated case, but will now face the Louisa County second-degree murder charge.

There is a hearing scheduled in Louisa General District Court on Oct. 15.

Bailey's body was found along East Green Springs Road on June 22, two days after his father had reported him missing.

The two men had been roommates in Powhatan County.

Davenport was also facing charges for malicious wounding and robbery from an incident that occurred earlier in the month.