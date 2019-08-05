Louisa County school resource officers training for the worst

School for many localities is starting soon, and school resource officers are being trained to handle threats to elementary, middle and high schools.

In Louisa County, seven school resource officers are taking in the latest information on how to deal with threats against schools.

In the class, the SROs are learning from threat situations that were caught by police before anyone got hurt.

Major Donnie Lowe, Chief Deputy for the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, says the resource officers must remain alert at all times.

"We're doing drills more, we are fine-tuning our policy and procedures and our response plans," he said. "We want somebody who's not going to pause, is not going to try and second guess when an active shooter going on, we want them running directly to that threat as fast as they can."

Lowe says he and Sheriff Ashland Fortune have been able to stop three planned attacks against Louisa County schools in the past 19 years.