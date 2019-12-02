Louisa County to discuss becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary

More and more Virginia communities are declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors will be discussing that issue Monday night.

Greene and Fluvanna counties are also discussing it as Democrats are poised to take control of the General Assembly in January, making gun control one of their top priorities.

University of Virginia law professor Richard Schragger says these resolutions are not legally binding.

"Well, it suggests these communities could apply the law differently and that folks in those places could disobey state law and be protected by the local government, but that's of course not the case," he said.

Schragger also says everyone has to obey the law.

"The folks living in these communities and their officials still have to comply with any state law that's adopted by the General Assembly," Schragger said.

More than 20 counties in Virginia, including Madison, have adopted resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Delegate Jay Jones (D-89) has also sent a letter to Attorney General Mark Herring asking for a formal opinion concerning these localities declaring themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries. To read his letter, click on the link in the Related Documents box.

The 89th District includes parts of the city of Norfolk, where there have also been calls for such a resolution.