Louisa High football team helps pack food boxes

The Louisa County High School Football Team and other volunteers teamed up with the Santa Council of Louisa County on Tuesday morning to pack more than 500 food boxes for families in need.

More than 60 volunteers worked together to organize and pack the boxes in an orderly fashion at the Mineral Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Louisa County head football coach Will Patrick thought this was a great way for the team players to learn a valuable lesson in giving back and selflessness.

“I think it is a great thing for these young men to come out here, donate their time and a little bit of labor and strength and help do this for our community," he said.

The food boxes were packed with canned food, macaroni and cheese and other food items because the Santa Council of Louisa County wanted to make sure families had a meal for Christmas as well as a few days of leftovers.

"We have a lot of folks that are disadvantaged in our county that probably really couldn't afford a good Christmas dinner,” said Jane Duren, President of the Santa Council of Louisa County. “Plus, we also give them turkey and we'll have potatoes and cranberry sauce."

Families will be able to pick up their food box on Friday or Saturday, in addition to also receiving clothing, toys and books.