Louisa Region Ten adding new services to help fight opioid addiction

The Louisa Region Ten location recently got funding to add new staff and to purchase the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone to help fight addiction in the area.

Compared to the rest of the region, Louisa and Greene counties have slightly higher rates of overdoses.

According to Charles Fawcett, the Director of the Louisa Region Ten office, in 2017, there were around 80 people that were rushed to the emergency room due to overdoses.

Fawcett says the treatment, Suboxone, can decrease fatal overdoses by 50 percent.

Along with the treatment, the grant was large enough to add counselors and care coordinators to help combat the addiction.

For those who have insurance, the treatment will be covered by their provider.

If you don't have insurance, the grant will cover your treatment fees.

The new services are expected to be fully operational by the end of August.