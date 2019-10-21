Louisa Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home at 1 a.m. Monday morning. Deputies believe she may be with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, from Bumpass.

Lynch is believed to be driving a silver-blue Toyota Matrix with the license plate number VEM-9071.

Anyone with information about Isabel's whereabouts is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.