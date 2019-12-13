Louisa teen murder suspect found mentally competent

A 16-year-old boy facing a murder charge in Louisa County does not have mental health issues, according to testimony in court on Friday in Louisa County.

The suspect's name is not being released due to his age, but he appeared in court Friday morning.

He is accused of killing Roger Payne last month and injuring Roger's wife, Nancy.

In court, the judge said that the Orange County Probation Department, which had worked with the teenager in the past, had found no mental health problems with him.

After the teen's arrest, his father had claimed that the boy suffered from mental illness.

The teen is due back in court on Jan. 3, when the court will schedule a preliminary hearing date.