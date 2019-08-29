Louisa Town Council votes to suspend auxiliary policing program

The Louisa Town Council voted on Tuesday to suspend its auxiliary officer program. The program had been in effect since 2016.

Town Manager Liz Nelson said the decision stems from the recent resignation of Town of Louisa Police Chief Randall Skeen.

"Council felt it was in the best interest of the Louisa Police Department and town citizens to focus council's energies on finding a new chief to lead the department," Nelson said.

Randall Skeen resigned as Police Chief earlier this month after being named chief in June.

Nelson said the new chief may choose to reinstate the auxiliary officer program.