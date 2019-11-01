Louisa abduction suspect Bruce Lynch denied bond

The man accused of abducting a 14-year-old Louisa County girl was denied bail Friday morning at his first court appearance.

Bruce William Lynch, Jr. is charged with felony abduction of a minor and will remain in jail until his next court appearance.

Lynch was assigned a public defender, but he told the judge he wanted to hire his own lawyer.

The 33-year-old man went on a ten-day run with 14-year-old Isabel Hicks.

Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire says Lynch will remain behind bars for now.

"Mr. Lynch is charged with abduction. He was in Juvenile Domestic Court on that one particular charge, the judge carried it over to November 22 at three. She appointed counsel, Mr. Mike Hallihan, so when we come back on the 22nd, we'll set a preliminary hearing date," he said.

Lynch is being held without bond and housed at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County and could face additional charges, McGuire added.

Lynch and Hicks were found Wednesday night in Caroline County.

Authorities say the teen appeared to be unharmed and she has been reunited with her family in Bumpass.