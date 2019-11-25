Louisa carpentry students build affordable home

Several carpentry students at Louisa County High School are using the skills they learned in class to build a new home over the next few months.

Students spend a few hours each week at the construction site on Smith Road to build walls, floors and a solid foundation for the future occupants of the home.

The project is part of a partnership with the Fluvanna/Louisa Housing Organization, which provides affordable houses for families in need.

Dan Burke, the executive director of the Fluvanna/Louisa Housing Organization, said this home will be part of its rent-to-own program to help a member of the Louisa County Public Schools family take a big step toward homeownership.

"We're gearing towards is a rent-to-own arrangement for somebody who works for the school system, a teacher, janitor, or cafeteria worker," Burke said.

The students involved in the project, including Victor Velazquez, said the task is meaningful for them to see how far it has come.

"Since the first day we started the house, we all united together to make this incredible house we're doing and try and make it as good as possible as we can," Velazquez said.

He also said the project inspires him to pursue a career in carpentry.

"I always like to do hands-on stuff and because of my dad. I thought about my dad every time I do this," he said. "From now on, I'm thinking going into carpentry as a career choice."

The house is expected to be done by April.

