Louisa dog sanctuary receives grant for better fencing

A dog rescue nonprofit in Louisa is getting a big helping hand thanks to a grant from a fund that was created to honor an animal activist who died earlier this year.

The Animal Care Assistance Program, which takes in older, sick or non-adoptable dogs, received a $2,500 grant from the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund to strengthen the fencing at the sanctuary.

ACAP has 18 acres where the canines can run free, and the grant means the fencing with large openings will be replaced with tighter fencing that won't allow any dogs to slip through.

"We give them a place here to come and they are really happy. They have a large fenced wooded area that's safe and they can be safe and they can be beagles," said Susan Levi, president of ACAP.

The program's other goal is to help low-income pet owners with veterinary costs to prevent unnecessary suffering of animals.

Levi also says many of the dogs are available for adoption.

The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund was created following the death of Ursula Landsrath in January. Ten years ago, she founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia.

Her husband decided to continue her work with the fund that accepts grant applications from Virginia-based 501(c)(3) animal rescue organizations and distributes grants once a year.