Louisa man convicted of assaulting sheriff's deputy

A Louisa County man faces up to five years in prison for assaulting a sheriff's deputy.

Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire announced on Wednesday that 22-year-old Michael T. Rowe was convicted of felony assault of a police officer.

The charge stemmed from an April 6 incident during which Rowe walked to a cemetery where at least one of his family members was buried.

He was carrying weapons at the time and called 911 to ask for an officer to respond.

When the deputy got there, Rowe told him he was upset about court problems involving family members.

The deputy tried to calm Rowe down and asked him to drop the knife he was carrying.

During the conversation, Rowe told the deputy he had a gun and said the deputy would to shoot him, to which the deputy said that was not going to happen.

Rowe then pulled out a handgun and charged at the deputy with the knife in one hand and the gun in the other.

The deputy had to fire at Rowe, injuring him.

"It is sad some people facing mental health problems choose to use police as their weapon of choice. They are so consumed with trauma, they don't think of the psychological impact thrust on officers and their families," said McGuire on the conviction. "I have seen the emotional scars on officers and it is simply too much. We hose those facing mental health issues or their family members will reach out for professional help instead of grabbing a weapon and calling law enforcement."

Rowe will be sentenced on Oct. 21.