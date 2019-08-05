Louisa schools unveil Creation Station

School will soon be back in session for students at Louisa County Middle School, but a new addition to the school's library is going to make learning more creative.

Louisa County Public Schools opened Creation Station, a new technology-driven classroom, at Louisa County Middle School on Monday afternoon.

Creation Station is designed with several stations, with virtual reality headsets and 3-D printers, to give kids a chance to work on new projects.

Doug Straley, superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools, hopes the new addition can serve as a place for students to prepare for their future.

"This space is really going to provide for our students immersing them in the five C's: collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, and citizenship," he said. "As they go into the world and really go after job opportunities, college admission opportunities, or military opportunities, they'll need to have those five C's."

Straley said all the elementary schools in the division have STEAM labs to immerse kids in science, math and art topics.