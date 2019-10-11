Seized goats doing well under county care

Louisa County Animal Control seized 67 goats in deplorable conditions several weeks ago.

Officials say the goats had not been sheared in almost two years, their hooves had not been trimmed and many were walking on their knees because the wool was so heavy.

Now, most of the goats have been treated and cared for by the Louisa County Animal Control Department.

The Angora goats are now well-fed, sheared and under the constant care of a vet.

A few of the goats still can't stand up and still walk on their knees.

Animal Control Chief Alyssa Ellison says the goats still need a lot of medical care.

"It's terrible for their health. Imagine walking on your elbows would be terrible and if you did it for so long your elbows atrophied and that would be quite painful," she said.

The animals are now the legal property of the county and the couple who once owned the goats owes $8,000 to the county for their care after a court reviewed the case.

They also have ten days to appeal the judge's ruling and will need to post a $20,000 surety bond if they want to get the goats back.