Louisa to buy new police vehicle, snowplow with federal funding

A local community is getting some federal funding to improve public facilities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service announced nearly $12 million in investments for rural community facility projects in 41 rural areas across the country.

“Under the leadership of President [Donald] Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to bring essential facilities and services to rural communities,” said Rural House Service Administrator Bruce W. Lammers. “Investments in our rural areas provide a foundation for growth and prosperity that strengthens the nation's overall economy.”

The funding is coming from the USDA's Community Facilities Direct Loan Program, which still has more funding available.

Rural localities interested in applying to contact their local USDA Rural Development state office for an application and eligibility information.

USDA says there are more than 100 types of projects that are eligible for this kind of funding, including municipalities, public bodies, nonprofits, and federally-recognized Native American tribes.

Eligible projects need to be in rural areas that have a population of 20,000 people or less.

Locally, the town of Louisa is getting at $73,000 loan and a grant of $25,000. This money will be used to buy a new 2019 police vehicle and a snowplow for the town's Department of Public Works.

USDA says these vehicles are critical to the town's ability to continue to support the needs of its citizens in routine and emergency situations.

While the town already has such vehicles, the existing ones have high mileage and are in need of constant repairs.

USDA says additional funding announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Congress appropriated $2.8 billion for Community Facilities direct loans and grants for fiscal year 2019.

USDA says these loans and grants help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas, with the funding supporting infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, and high-speed Internet access in rural areas.

