Louisa County official explains support for Second Amendment Sanctuary

Louisa County Supervisor Duane Adams says the county is prepared to challenge any new gun legislation passed in Richmond in court.

Earlier this week, nearly a thousand residents packed the Board of Supervisors meeting. Many of them spoke in favor of the county becoming a so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The board passed a resolution making the county a sanctuary, and Adams voted with the majority.

Adams said, while the resolution can't override possible new gun control state laws, Louisa will stand firm.

'We will challenge it in court," Adams said. "We will also go as far as withholding funds from here in the county from enforcing those laws."

Adams predicts by the start of the General Assembly session in January, there will be 75 counties in the state designated as Second Amendment sanctuaries.