Lovingston Elementary School students and teacher reunite

Former Lovingston Elementary School faculty, staff, and students came together Monday to reflect on their memories of the school 25 years ago.

In 1993 Longtime Nelson County Teacher, Tammy McCray had students at Lovingston Elementary School make a time capsule to be opened in 2019 with things that were important to them from that year.

The school has since closed down and has become the Nelson Center for the community. The capsule was lost in the midst of renovations of the old building and was never found, but McCray decided to get everyone together anyway to remember their time here.

"As you noticed today from the people that attended it's more of an at-home family-type relationship that we build in this small school and we continue to nurture those friendships even today,” said McCray.

McCray has been teaching for 33 years. She said the original time capsule had things like a Michael Jordan basketball card and newspaper clippings about President Richard Nixon.