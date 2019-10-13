MLP volunteers build dog houses for HOWS

Members of the Men's Leadership Project partnered with their mentees to build several new wooden dog houses for Houses of Wood and Straw at Canine Campus on Sunday morning.

The Men's Leadership Project partners UVA undergraduate men with seventh-grade students to participate in a mentor program.

Jayden Henderson and Aidan Houser were one of the teams helping out with the community service project.

Henderson, a seventh-grade student, said it was fun experience for him to use tools to build a dog house.

"It was fun and like the at the beginning I was like shaking like I messed up so many times," Henderson said. "Then I just started to get the hang of it and then we just started going really quickly."

Houses of Wood and Straw, also known as HOWS, is a nonprofit organization that helps outside dogs in need with medical care and shelter.

"We're looking for better shelter for outside dogs," said Nancy Burr, construction coordinator for HOWS. "There are laws that govern such things and to make sure these dogs are getting the proper care as well as proper shelter."

Burr said she appreciates the help they receive from volunteers to help them accomplish their mission.

"You can actually see what you're doing as opposed to donating money to an organization not knowing where it's going, but at least your hands on," she said. "Some of these students may learn some carpentry skills that they may use in the future or may entice them to become a carpenter."

Houser said it was an amazing experience to give back to the organization while learning from his little brother, Jayden.

"He did most of the hard stuff so I was learning from him a little bit," Houser said. "I did a load of this with my dad growing up so it was nice to be able to be on the other side of it and help him."

Houser also said it was a fun experience for him to give back to HOWS with Jayden and the Men's Leadership Project.

"It was cool to see the volunteers that came and just the kind of support we had to build the houses," he said. "In school, you don't get to interact with the community as much so to be partnered with Jayden and get to do these things is fun."

The dog houses will be distributed over the next few months to a waitlist of dogs in need.

The Men's Leadership Project will have more community service projects next spring.