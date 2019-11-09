Madison County Animal Shelter cleared of criminal allegations

An investigation led by Virginia State Police and the Virginia Office of Veterinary Services cleared the Madison County Animal Shelter of criminal allegations in their treatment of animals.

After an 8-week investigation into allegations of animal mistreatment at the Madison County Animal Shelter, Virginia State Police cited the shelter for "non-critical violations' related to record-keeping, separating sick animals from healthy animals and the storage of anti-biotics.

The probe began after a former employee, Tina Auth , told CBS19 News this past August that she witnessed the mistreatment and the killing of some animals she said was healthy.

The report found no criminal activity by the management of the Madison County Shelter and the animal control office. A part of the report concluded that it is "substantially in compliance with Virginia law."

The report does recommend that the office implement " certain policy changes related to record-keeping"

In a statement to CBS19 News, Auth told us, "I predicted there would be no charges and I am okay with that! The numbers alone tell that story. Since I spoke out the euthanasia numbers have decreased DRAMATICALLY. They only put ONE animal down the entire month of September. To me that is a HUGE VICTORY!!! " she wrote.

The report also indicates that the shelter will be working with additional local non-profit and rescue operations to provide additional resources for spaying and neutering cats.