Madison County looking to capitalize on tourism spike with new brewery

Madison County's tourism revenue reached more than $36 million in 2018, which is a 3.1-percent increase, the largest in nearly a decade.

Tracey Gardner, the Economic Development and Tourism director in Madison, said food, hiking and craft beverages are some of the reasons tourism has been on the rise.

"The additions of of craft brewers in Madison has a huge impact on those travelers spending dollars," said Gardner.

Prince Michel Winery is looking to get in on the craft beer boom in Madison by opening a new brewery, Tap 29.

"It's been something we've been talking about for a long time," said beer and winemaker, Brad Hansen. "I think an operation like this adds to the tourism in the county and people are leaving their homes and they are going out to explore, especially in the fall."

He said the new brewery will allow them to appease wine lovers and beer lovers in one location.

"We've been seeing people come in and say I like wine, my wife likes wine and some people in our party would rather have beer," said Hansen. "So they leave here and go somewhere else which is fine if they stay here in Madison, but I think what we can offer is a little bit of value in having people stay to try the wine and try the beer."

Gardner believes that with Prince Michel and Tap 29 being along Route 29, she anticipates more people coming to the county in the future.

"We're often a destination where people will come and stay longer, so they will spend some time in Madison before heading to Charlottesville or heading back to D.C.," said Garnder. "It's a great place to stop to get away from the congestion before heading to a more populated area."

Tap 29 will hold its grand opening next weekend.