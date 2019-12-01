Madison County to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary

Madison County recently voted to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary on Tuesday.

Courtesy MGN.

The Madison Board of Supervisors voted on the resolution 4-1 at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

Madison is the 22nd county in Virginia to become a 2A sanctuary.

Several counties in the state have voted on the resolutions to defend gun rights before the General Assembly discuss gun control in their next session.

Several more counties are planning to discuss become a Second Amendment in the coming weeks.