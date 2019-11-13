Madison Free Clinic looking to expand services to rural areas

The Madison County Free Clinic recently launched its Hero Project, which aims to take the services it currently offers out into the community, especially the rural areas of the county.

Currently, the clinic is helping people sign up for Medicaid in seven remote locations in the county, but it hopes to secure a grant from the state to hire a nurse practitioner that can treat people in the rural areas.

"The residents in that area may have transportation issues of coming into the town of Madison and so we are going out to them to serve them in the capacity," said Tracy Slaughter, the community outreach coordinator for the clinic.

She has been with the Madison County Free Clinic since April and she feels that many people in the county lack access to health care in the outlying areas.

"There's a lot of businesses that do not offer health care insurance, so a lot of people either have to pay out of pocket and they are having to choose whether to pay for their health care or whether they are going to pay for food and rent and things they have to pay necessities for," said Slaughter.

Overall, the goal is to make sure everyone in the county has access to health care.

"We don't want anyone to go without having their health taken care of whether it's because of a financial dilemma or if you don't have insurance," said Slaughter. "We just want everyone to have health care services."

If the clinic is able to secure the grant, it hopes to have a nurse practitioner hired by June of 2020.

Below is where the clinic provides services outside of the clinic:

Rose Park Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., every first Thursday

George James Community Center, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., every second Tuesday

Novum Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., every second Thursday

Hartland College, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., every third Tuesday

Brightwood General Store (Old Site), 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., every third Thursday

Hebron Lutheran Church, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., every fourth Tuesday

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., every fourth Thursday