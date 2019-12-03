Madison House Holiday Sharing Program gives gifts to families in need

The Madison House on the University of Virginia Grounds, in partnership with the Salvation Army, has been collecting money and gift donations to be handed out to Central Virginia families in need this holiday season.

With the help from community members, UVA alumni and current students the Madison House has been able to raise $50,000 for the Holiday Sharing Program.

Community members and UVA alumni were able to raise $18,000 while the student volunteers of Madison House were able to collect another $22,000 for gift donations.

The Holiday Sharing Program is just one of 23 programs run at the Madison House on Grounds.

"Holiday sharing is one of my favorite programs at UVA," said Camryn Garrett, a fourth-year student at UVA.

She says the program allows her to connect with the community in a way that she normally wouldn't otherwise be able to do.

"I think it's a really special thing that UVA students can help partner with the community in two ways, with sponsoring families and also collecting donations from people in the community," said Garrett.

The money raised this year will be able to provide gifts for 140 families, mainly in Charlottesville but families come from surrounding counties as well.

You can donate to the Holiday Sharing Program at the Madison House throughout the year. Click on the link in the Related Links box for more information.