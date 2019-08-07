Madison first responders to get new gear to prevent injuries

All Madison County first responders will soon wear new ballistic gear that will give them an extra layer of protection when working in the field.

The new gear includes body armor and a helmet that can withstand a gunshot from a rifle.

"The gear is to ensure that public safety responders have the necessary gear to help them be safe in the event of a calculated threat," said Madison EMS Director Noah Hillstrom.

Hillstrom said many localities around the county already have the gear, including the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

He said he wants all first responders in the county to have the same level of protection.

"We want to make sure our folks have the tools they need to do their jobs," said Hillstrom. "Everything we do is a calculated, associated risk. By having this new gear, that's one thing we can improve on."

John Sherer, the emergency services coordinator, said it is better to be proactive than reactive when it comes to keeping EMS personnel safe.

"If you look across the county, first responders have been injured on domestic incidents," said Sherer. "Nobody is immune to this stuff and we don't want to be wishing that we bought this stuff earlier and not after the fact."

He wants to have peace of mind whenever his co-workers are working a scene.

"For me, I need to go home at night knowing that I have done my best to make sure that the people that respond to these domestic incidents have the proper gear when they go out the door," said Sherer.

Sherer said they will be training first responders on how to use the gear in the coming weeks.

It will be used at the discretion of the officer in charge at a domestic scene.

Officials hope to have all personnel trained on the gear by the end of the year.