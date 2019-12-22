Madison woman delivering food, essentials and smiles

Shirley Workman has spent years caring for seniors at the Madison Senior Center as an administrator.

She also owns Countryside Senior Living in the county.

Outside of those buildings, Workman also delivers bags of food and other necessities to seniors that struggle to get around due to transportation.

"They are on limited income, they have to pay a neighbor to take them to the store," said Workman. "That cuts into what they have to live on, so it is major problem."

Workman said many seniors live by themselves, so the visits also uplift their spirits.

"Sometimes people are lonely and they are isolated and I have other seniors who will take a bag and I will do the same thing and go visit someone so they not only get food for their body, but they get visits for their soul," she said.

Workman's heart is also filled with joy whenever she makes a delivery.

"We need to not be selfish, we need to give of ourselves and that makes me happy," she said. "I get as much from doing something for one of my seniors as they get from me being there to visit with them. I am the richest of all people maybe not money-wise, but I know I get to make a difference every day of my life. I think when I leave this world, I want people to say the world was a better place because she walked through it."

Workman said she doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon and wants to continue delivering bags for as long as she can.