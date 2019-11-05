Magill, Payne, and Snook win seats on city council

Democratic Charlottesville City Council candidates Seena Magill, Michael Payne, and Lloyd Snook won Tuesday's election to fill three open council spots.

Magill, Payne, and Snook were running against Independent candidates Bellamy Brown, John Hall, and Paul Long.

Magill came out with the most votes at 8,403. Snook came in second with 8,1119 votes, and Payne came third with 7,799.

The three winners celebrated at Three Notch'd Brewery where many other local Democrats came together to watch election results. They shared what the win meant to them and how they hope to move forward.

"We had such a high turnout in an off-year election," said Magill, "that to win this race means so much to me and I hope I don't let Charlottesville down."

"We'll have a progressive majority on city council," said Payne, "ready to work with a progressive General Assembly to really take action on climate change, affordable housing, and economic equality."

"We can work together and respect one another," said Snook, "and maybe we can bring that sense of working together to the rest of the city government kinds of things that we need to be working on."

Brown was the top Independent candidate with 5,728 votes, but it was not enough to beat out any of the Democratic candidates. Hall had 1,406, and Long had 1,250.

Magill, Payne, and Snook will begin their term in January with Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Vice Mayor Heather Hill.