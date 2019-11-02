Making sure a senior's car 'fits'

An event is coming up in Charlottesville to make sure older drivers are safe behind the wheel.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says there will be a CarFit Driver Safety Check event at the Charlottesville store in Albemarle Square on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seniors are the fastest-growing segment of drivers, and current projections suggest that a quarter of all drivers will be over the age of 65 by 2025.

AAA says seniors are the most fragile drivers on the road, which can result in a higher death rate per mile driven than any other age group.

The free, 20-minute check is a comprehensive check of how well a senior driver's car “fits” them.

During the check, CarFit technicians will look at the steering wheel tilt/position, the distance the driver sits from the steering wheel, the line of sight above the steering wheel, the position of the driver to the gas/brake pedals, and help adjust mirror settings to eliminate blind spots.

They will also have information to help people who have difficulty reaching the shoulder harness and buckling/unbuckling their seat belt, getting into and out of a vehicle easily, turning their head to look over their shoulder while changing lanes, and sitting comfortably without knee, back, hip, neck or shoulder stiffness or pain.

AAA says seniors ages 65 or over are more than twice as likely to be killed in a crash than drivers under the age of 65.

More than 8,000 senior drivers were hurt in crashes in 2017, and 2,200 senior passengers were hurt in those crashes.

To make an appointment for a CarFit check, call (434) 817-5920 ext. 4461732.

