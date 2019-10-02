Man accused of cutting wife, stabbing another man outside courthouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia man has been charged with slicing his wife's arm and stabbing another man outside a courthouse just after he'd been served a restraining order.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a Chesapeake police spokesman says 56-year-old James Franklin Wood is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of violating a protective order with a deadly weapon.

Police say he cut his wife and stabbed a man outside of the Chesapeake courthouse Monday. Spokesman Leo Kosinski says the victims' injuries weren't considered life-threatening. A complaint filed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court shows Wood had been served a protective order earlier that day, though it's not clear who he was ordered to stay away from.

The paper says online records show the Woods filed for divorce last year.

 
