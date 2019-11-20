Man accused of spiking ex-girlfriend's drink with meth

Courtesy: Cutout Photo: tsbxbby / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 License Link Photo: Chris O'Sullivan / MGN License LinkMGN Image
By  | 
Posted:

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) -- Lawyers say a Virginia woman is back together with her ex-boyfriend, who was in court to face charges that he broke into her home and spiked her tea with methamphetamine.

The Roanoke Times reports 41-year-old Elvis Jarrett Mullins pleaded no contest Tuesday to breaking and entering and “adulterating food or drink.”

Prosecutor Alice Ekirch said the woman feared someone was coming into her home and set up a security camera. A person appearing to be Mullins was seen taking the camera on Jan. 3, and he was arrested.

Ekirch says the woman drank some tea and then felt unusual. Tests later showed it contained amphetamines.

Defense attorney Rob Dean says it was a bad breakup. Ekirch says the couple has a child together and have since gotten back together.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus