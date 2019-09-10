Man appears in court on charges tied to suspicious device

A man charged for having a suspicious device in his vehicle in Charlottesville appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Police say 34-year-old Robert Pryor is facing several charges, including possession of an explosive device, which was found while police were searching his vehicle for drugs.

Pryor was pulled over Monday morning near Locust Avenue and Sycamore Street, and a police K-9 alerted officers to the device.

Officers say they had not seen anything like the device before.

The Virginia State Police was called in to look at the device, which they were able to safely detonate.

Pryor will be back in court on Nov. 7.