Man arrested after incident on UVA Grounds

The University of Virginia Police Department arrested Anthony Lyle Lee Jr. of Charlottesville after an incident escalated at the 7-11 on Ivy Road on Saturday.

According to police, they said a verbal altercation began at the 7-11 on Ivy Road between two groups of people. The incident escalated to shots being fired from a car in the 400 block of Massie Road at 10:15 a.m.

No one was injured after the incident. The individuals involved in the incident are not affiliated with the university.

Lee is charged with attempted malicious wounding and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

UPD is asking people with information about the incident to call their office at (434)-924-7166.

