Man arrested for multiple burglaries, other charges

A Charlottesville man is in custody on charges for several burglaries in the city and Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County and Charlottesville police departments arrested 35-year-old Marc Sumner Hunt earlier this week in connection with a series of commercial burglaries in the area.

The first burglary occurred at B. Good on Oct. 3.

Pro Re Nata restaurant in Crozet was then burglarized on Oct. 5.

The next two occurred on Oct. 16 at Carter Mountain Orchard and Michael Shaps Winery. There is also a grand larceny charge associated with the incident at the orchard.

Hunt is also facing charges of grand larceny, two counts of obtaining by false pretense, credit card theft, and credit card fraud for an incident at Collina Farm on Oct. 12.

He is being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail and has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 21.

The investigations into these incidents are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richardson or Detective Leitch at (434) 296-5807.