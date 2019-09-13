Man arrested for murder in crash in D.C. park

A man from Washington, D.C. has been arrested for a crash that killed two people in a park earlier this year.

According to a release from the U.S. Park Police, 57-year-old Jeoffrey Richard Williams was arrested Thursday on two counts of second-degree murder.

The crash occurred July 10 in James Monroe Park on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Police say Williams' vehicle entered the park and hit two people, who both died at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Dwight Spriggs and 63-year-old Jesus Antonio Llanes-Datil.

Williams appeared in court Friday.