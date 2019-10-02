Man arrested on multiple Orange County charges

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested on multiple counts involving a child.

According to the sheriff's office, a tip came in regarding a possible inappropriate relationship between a 26-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl in July.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children officer investigated and took the case before a grand jury on Sept.23.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Ronald Lee Bowers, Jr. was arrested on three counts of carnal knowledge with a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of distribution of marijuana.

Bowers is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.