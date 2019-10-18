Man convicted in 2009 slaying now facing charges for 1989 murder

By  | 
Posted:

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) -- A man imprisoned for killing a former girlfriend has been charged in the slaying of his estranged wife three decades ago.

On Friday, Stafford County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen announced that Jose Rodriguez-Cruz has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Marta Haydee Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was 28 when she disappeared in 1989. Her unidentified remains were found years later on a median of Interstate 95. Authorities announced the identification of the remains last year, crediting DNA testing and new information discovered during an investigation into her husband.

Rodriguez-Cruz is currently serving 12 years in prison for killing Pamela Butler, who disappeared from her Washington, D.C., home in 2009. Her body also was found along I-95.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus