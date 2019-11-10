Man dies after car crashes into tree on Earlysville Road

The Albemarle County Police Department said a man died after a car crashed into a tree on Earlysville Road on Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the 1700 block of Earlysville Road. 39-year-old Juan Carlos Espinosa Salais died on the scene.

Three passengers were also in the car at the time of the impact. They were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Earlysville Road was closed in both directions for several hours overnight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.