Man dies after car crashes into tree on Earlysville Road

By  | 
Posted:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said a man died after a car crashed into a tree on Earlysville Road on Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the 1700 block of Earlysville Road. 39-year-old Juan Carlos Espinosa Salais died on the scene.

Three passengers were also in the car at the time of the impact. They were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Earlysville Road was closed in both directions for several hours overnight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus