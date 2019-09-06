Man facing charges for Albemarle County disorder

An Albemarle County man is facing charges connected to an early Friday morning disorder.

Investigators with the Albemarle County Police Department say the unidentified man is charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Rock Branch Lane, off Monacan Trail in North Garden.

The victim suffered a minor injury and is expected to recover fully.

Police say no shots were fired during the incident, and it is unclear what caused the disorder at this time.