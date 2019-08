A Culpeper man is in jail on multiple charges involving inappropriate relations with minors.

According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, 30-year-old Timothy Champ was arrested on July 31 on Fords Shop Road.

He is facing five felony counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 and five felony counts of carnal knowledge with a child.

Champ is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.