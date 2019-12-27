Man facing murder charge in connection with wife's death

A Virginia man has been accused of killing his wife days after she was found dead.

News outlets report 36-year-old Marcus Anthony Bolen of Hillsville was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff's office had obtained probable cause and warrants for murder and felony child neglect on Tuesday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Cassandra Lauren Bolen was found dead in a home Sunday.

Officials determined her cause of death was homicide.

Marcus Bolen is in jail without bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.