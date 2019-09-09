Man in custody following weekend motorcycle chase

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody following a weekend motorcycle chase.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, 37-year-old Granville Willard Smith IV of Faber turned himself in Monday afternoon.

He is facing charges of felony eluding and operating a motorcycle without a license following Sunday's chase.

The sheriff's office says Smith was seen riding the motorcycle in a reckless manner on Route 29 near River Road around 12 p.m. Sunday.

A deputy attempted to stop him, but Smith sped off along River Road and then turned onto Rockfish Valley Highway before abandoning the motorcycle and running away in the area of Glenthorne Loop near Nellysford.

Officials searched the area and were unable to find Smith, but they also determined there was no threat to the public.

Smith is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on a secured bond.