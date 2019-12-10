Man indicted on charges involving sexual relations with a minor

An Albemarle County grand jury has indicted a man on several counts involving sexual relations with a minor.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, Marshall Stacy Chase was arrested on Monday.

He is facing three counts of rape of a victim under the age of 13 and three counts of object sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 13.

If convicted, Chase faces up to life in prison on each charge.

He is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Police say no further information on this case will be released at this time, but anyone with information about it is asked to contact Detective Chuck Marshall at (434) 296-5807.