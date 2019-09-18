Man killed in motorcycle crash in Culpeper County

The Virginia State Police says a man from Reva was killed in a motorcycle crash in Culpeper County on Tuesday.

According to police, the crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Orange Road at the intersection with Sunset Lane.

Police say a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, operated by 35-year-old Wilson E. Simpson of Reva, was heading north on Orange Road at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle crossed a double solid yellow line and tried to pass two vehicles when it hit a northbound 2011 Honda Accord that was trying to turn left onto Sunset Lane.

Simpson, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old man from Culpeper, suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.