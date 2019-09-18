Man killed in motorcycle crash in Culpeper County

By  | 
Posted:

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police says a man from Reva was killed in a motorcycle crash in Culpeper County on Tuesday.

According to police, the crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Orange Road at the intersection with Sunset Lane.

Police say a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, operated by 35-year-old Wilson E. Simpson of Reva, was heading north on Orange Road at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle crossed a double solid yellow line and tried to pass two vehicles when it hit a northbound 2011 Honda Accord that was trying to turn left onto Sunset Lane.

Simpson, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old man from Culpeper, suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus