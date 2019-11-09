Man sentenced for cyberstalking ex-girlfriends

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriends and sending nude photos of them to their families, friends and even a church.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports 23-year-old Satyasurya Sahas Thumma was sentenced Thursday on charges including aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty in July.

Prosecutors said Thumma "manipulated, tormented and terrorized" the two women and their families for a year until his arrest in April 2019.

Prosecutor Brian R. Hood said Thumma was on a "campaign to ruin" them for leaving him. He shared photos from anonymous accounts and later broke into one women's Twitter account to share the images. He demanded $25,000 worth of bitcoin from the other woman.

Thumma said in court that he feels "really bad for what I did."