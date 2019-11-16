Man wanted for fatal crash arrested in Orange County

A man wanted in connection with a fatal crash in Culpeper County has been arrested in Orange County.

The Virginia State Police says 38-year-old Earl J. Nicholson of Fredericksburg is in custody on a charge of felony hit-and-run.

The crash occurred early Friday morning on Sperryville Pike just north of the intersection with Gibson Mill Road.

Police say Nicholson was heading north on Sperryville Pike in his 2000 Ford Explorer when he lost control, crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 2007 Saturn Ion head-on.

Nicholson suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, but he walked out of the ambulance when it arrived at the Emergency Department and was never admitted to the facility.

He was later arrested at a home in Unionville without further incident and taken to the University of Virginia Health System for treatment before being taken to the Magistrate's Office.

The driver of the Saturn, 54-year-old Pamela J. Mozingo of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash and two men who were passengers in her vehicle were flown to the UVA Health System with life-threatening injuries.

The passengers have been identified as 27-year-old Mark L. Southerland and 55-year-old Joe B. Southerland, both of Culpeper.

Police say none of the people in the Saturn were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Nicholson is being held without bond at the Culpeper Regional Jail.